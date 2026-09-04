9/11 survivor had heartbreaking thought that kept him fighting to stay alive

Almost 25 years on from the 9/11 attacks in New York, a survivor, who was buried in rubble for over 12 hours, revealed what kept him alive.

Will Jimeno, who was a 33-year-old police officer in 2001, 'was thrown on his back as debris rained down,' where two of his partners were killed.

“I remember thinking, ‘We’re going to die,’" he told PEOPLE of the horrific moment. At the time, in which he was trapped alongside his supervisor, Sgt. John McLoughlin, his wife was 7 months pregnant.

While trapped under the rubble, he heard his supervisor say: “There’s no training for this.

Advert

“This is going to come down to the will we have to survive. If you fall asleep, you’re going to die.”

He recalled thinking, "'God, I'm going to close my eyes, I'm going to give up,'" praying that he would see the birth of his little girl when he got to heaven. Jimeno also explained to the outlet that he hoped he could 'ask for a glass of water' in heaven, due to his thirst in the moments he was trapped.

The retired Port Authority police officer believed he was going to die (YouTube/People)

Jimeno told the outlet that the pair 'prayed a lot' before he was set free at 11pm, with the outlet reporting that he was only one of 20 to be saved from the wreckage.

Following this, he underwent eight surgeries, and his left leg is now partially paralyzed.

When his wife gave birth, to their daughter Olivia, he watched on while in a wheelchair.

Jimeno now says he has been blessed with a 'second lease of life' with 'so many people not making it home that day'.

He has also taken many positive lessons from the experience, telling the 9/11 Memorial and Museum: “As a survivor I want everyone to know that there was more love than evil on that day … [and] as survivors, the way we honor all those that we lost is by being better human beings, keeping these memories alive, and talking about them.”

Ever since retiring from the PAPD, the father has dedicated his time to talking to many, including students, about his experience and 'the importance of remembering'.

9/11 survivors reunite 25 years after tragedy

Three men reunited for the first time after being trapped inside an elevator during 9/11 (National Geographic)

Elsewhere, a number of other 9/11 survivors have reunited for the first time since meeting for the first time on September 11 2001, in New York.

Last month, National Geographic released the documentary, 9/11 Reunited, which told the story of Jan Demczur, John Paczkowski and George Pheonix, who were trapped in an elevator together.

Window cleaner Jan had the idea of using his squeegee blade and 'began frantically pecking at the wall,' and later managed to make a hole, helping the men to break free.

"It was remarkable," John said. "This gentleman who I would see on a daily basis, his demener was the calmest out of most of us, although I'm sure he was just as frightened as we were."

"Without Jan, we wouldn't be talking right now," George said, as the group reunited for the first time since the attacks.

Towards the end of the first episode, the three shared an emotional embrace as they reunited, with John telling Jan they 'wouldn't be here' if it wasn't for him.