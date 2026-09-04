Janice from Friends has a completely different career after leaving Hollywood

Janice Litman-Goralnik (prev Hosenstein) is probably the only Friends character with true Unagi, however the actor of the iconic 90s show has a totally different life now that she’s no longer playing Chandler Bing’s all-too enthusiastic love interest.

The character is responsible for people around the world cringing at the idea of naming their kid Janice after watching her character say, ‘oh my God’ every time she ran into one of the main cast members.

Although, you might not even recognize Maggie Wheeler, the actress behind the nauseating laugh we all know and love, thanks to a few distinct differences.

As it turns out, her voice, and personality, are far from that of Janice’s - and so is her job title a quarter of a century after the TV show aired first.

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Janice Litman-Goralnik's was a recognizable figure on the show (NBC)

While Janice was someone who was never seen to be working, Maggie has her own career outside of Hollywood.

Before stepping back, you may be seen and heard her in things like The Parent Trap,

ER, How I Met you Mother and Californication.

She also had roles in fan-favorites such as Everybody Loves Raymond.

But now, she’s a singer and choir director in New York for the Golden Bridge Community Choir.

On its website, it provides some updates on Maggie’s career, from hosting singing workshops, to her various singles and albums, or even her children’s book titled: ‘Ebeneezer Finds a Reason.’

On her own site, it goes into detail about her choir, why she does what she does, and its purpose to the community.

It reveals she has 'directed the intergenerational 100-voice Golden Bridge Community Choir in Hollywood for 17 years and during recent years continued the Golden Bridge Choir online producing virtual concerts and videos as well as hosting the weekly online community gathering, “Together In Song”, bringing together over 4000 people from around the world to join in the healing power of singing.’

It explained: “It is her belief that through the creation of song, harmony and rhythm communities are formed and participants become inspired, energized, and connected to one another.”

Maggie Wheeler is a choir director now (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

According to her About page, Maggie also visits ‘retreat centers, universities, communities and schools to teach her a cappella vocal workshop "Singing In The Stream”’ which it says offers a ‘unique experience of creating music from around the world in multiple harmony parts without the use of sheet music.’

Not only does she doe all that but she also 'teaches in the oral tradition and does so in a dynamic way that allows for singers of all levels, beginners included to accomplish great things’.

Maggie’s got a lot going on!

While she’s now taking a different direction in life outside of her acting commitments, that doesn’t mean she’s stopped entirely.

In fact, you might be excited to hear that she is going to be in The Addams Family remake, which comes out in October.

For this role, she plays the voice of Trudy Pickering and will work with other celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard.