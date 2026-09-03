How Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife documentary could impact JP Miller's upcoming trial

A new Netflix documentary has re-ignited public interest in the death of Mica Miller, but according to a lawyer, that alone is unlikely to be enough to bring fresh charges against her husband.

John-Paul Miller, a former South Carolina pastor, is currently facing federal charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators.

He has pleaded not guilty and has not been charged in connection with his wife's death, which was officially ruled a suicide in April 2024.

The docuseries Death of the Pastor's Wife has prompted speculation online that renewed scrutiny could potentially lead to additional charges being filed.

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But Jonathan Abrams, a dual-qualified UK solicitor at Gregory Abrams Davidson Solicitors and New York attorney at Abrams Law, says that's not necessarily how the legal process works.

Mica Miller was just 30 years old when she died by suicide (Netflix)

Speaking to UNILAD, Abrams explained that publicity alone doesn't translate into evidence.

"A high-profile documentary can cause investigators or prosecutors to take another look at a case, but publicity is not evidence and public pressure cannot properly determine whether charges are brought," he said.

Instead, Abrams says a documentary's real value tends to lie elsewhere.

Its practical value, he explained, is usually that it creates 'renewed public attention', brings information together and can encourage new witnesses to come forward.

He added that footage aired in a documentary doesn't need to be admissible in court to be useful.

"It may provide a lead that enables investigators to obtain witness testimony, original records, electronic data or other evidence in an admissible form," Abrams said, even where some of the material was already known to law enforcement.

However, he was clear that simply repeating existing allegations publicly changes nothing legally. "Public repetition of the same allegations, however, would not by itself strengthen the legal basis for further charges," he said.

Mica Miller was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, after calling 911 to say she planned to take her own life.

Miller has always denied any involvement (Myrtyle Beach Police Department)

Her death was officially ruled a suicide, though friends and family have long questioned the circumstances.

Abrams says that ruling presents a significant legal hurdle for anyone pushing for further charges connected to her death.

He notes it would be 'an important evidential obstacle, although not necessarily an absolute legal bar to further investigation if substantial new evidence emerged.'

Investigators, he said, would need credible evidence supporting every element of a recognised offence, not merely competing interpretations of facts already examined.

The doc has led to an explosion of interest in her death (Netflix)

Ultimately, Abrams said, public suspicion carries weight but has limits. "It cannot substitute for evidence... any additional charge must still be supported by evidence establishing every element of a recognised offence," he said, adding that scrutiny 'however widespread, is not enough, but it does make for compelling viewing.'

John-Paul and Mica Miller: A timeline of events

2015: John-Paul and Mica begin an affair

After first crossing paths when Mica was 13 and attending Solid Rock Church, where John-Paul was a pastor, the pair began an affair when she was 20 and he was 15 years her senior at 35, according to the Netflix doc.

Both were already married at this point - John-Paul had five children with his first wife, Alison Williams, and Mica was married to a fellow member of Solid Rock Church.

2017: John-Paul and Mica marry

After both divorcing their respective spouses, the pair wed each other on November 7, 2017, when Mica was 23 and John-Paul was 38.

2023: Divorce filing after allegations of control and abuse

Mica first filed for divorce from John-Paul after almost exactly six years of marriage, on October 8, 2023, according to court documents.

This came after the couple's relationship dynamic was described by Mica's family as 'toxic', despite John-Paul maintaining that they had a 'great marriage' and an 'amazing' relationship.

February-March 2024: Divorce filing dismissed and withdrawn

On February 13, 2024, Mica's divorce was dismissed. And ten days later, John-Paul filed for separation from Mica, which was subsequently dismissed without prejudice on March 12, 2024.

(Netflix)

April 2024: A final filing for separation

Mica filed for separation for the last time on April 15, 2024, and a hearing for the separation was scheduled for 5 June. However, just two days after John-Paul was served the separation papers on April 27, Mica was found dead at the age of 30.

The next day, John-Paul returned to the Solid Rock lectern and gave a sermon, announcing Mica’s death and telling the audience that it was self-inflicted, citing her alleged ongoing mental health struggles.

May 2024: Mica's death is ruled a suicide

According to a media release from the sheriff’s department, Mica died by suicide. Her cause of death was determined after a review of surveillance footage and an examination by the North Carolina Medical Examiner, as well as interviews.

It later emerged that Mica called 911 to announce that she was going to take her own life, and asked operators to trace her call so her family would be able to find her body.

Summer 2024: Mica's family make allegations against John-Paul

Her family shared their concerns over her well-being before her death, and alleged that John-Paul was abusive throughout their marriage - claims John-Paul has continuously denied.

Mica seen the day of her death (Netflix)

November 2024: Solid Rock Church closes

After John-Paul's sermon addressing Mica's death was recorded and posted online, where it went viral, her death gained online notoriety, and it is believed this contributed to Solid Rock Church closing its doors for good.

December 2025: John-Paul is indicted on two charges

In the time period leading up to Mica's death, she reports that the tyres of her car were slashed multiple times, and told officers that she was being followed.

John-Paul denied being involved in this alleged stalking, but in December 2025, the FBI claimed that he had not been telling the truth to officials.

A federal grand jury indicted John-Paul on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to the FBI.

January 2026: John-Paul arraigned in federal court

The case has been continued to October 2026 for a court date.

August 2026: Netflix releases Death of the Pastor's Wife

The three-part docu-series outlines Mica's story and features interviews with her family and those close to her.