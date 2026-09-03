How Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife documentary could impact JP Miller's upcoming trial
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How Netflix's Death of the Pastor's Wife documentary could impact JP Miller's upcoming trial

The Netflix doc has prompted renewed scrutiny over Mica Miller's death

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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