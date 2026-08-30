What happened to Solid Rock Church after JP Miller's wife's death

A church in South Carolina that gained national attention in recent years for all the wrong reasons has once again become a topic of discussion.

The church, called the Solid Rock Church, is widely discussed in the new Netflix show, Death of the Pastor's Wife.

The three-part series looks at the death of Mica Miller, who was married to pastor John-Paul 'JP' Miller.

JP set up Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach in 2016 and started pastoring there. A year prior, he began having an affair with Mica. At the time she'd been married to a man named Jeremy, while JP was married to Alison Williams – with whom he shares five kids with.

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Ultimately JP and Mica divorced their respective spouses and wed one another in 2017.

In the new Netflix docuseries, Mica's friend and family discussed how her relationship with JP was allegedly toxic. Per PEOPLE, JP was 'emotionally manipulative and overly controlling'.

They separated in 2023 and Mica tragically her own life the following year. She was found at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina.

In the lead up to her death, JP (who was 15 years Mica's senior) reportedly cyberstalked and tracked his then-estranged wife. He went on to be indicted of cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators in December 2025.

He pleaded not guilty and has not been charged in connection with Mica’s death. JP's trial is scheduled to take place in October. In the meantime he remains on bond.

Mica Miller was just 30 years old when she died by suicide (Netflix)

Following Mica's death, people began to protest outside Solid Rock Church. Protests took place every week during Sunday service, The Sun News reported back in 2024, where protestors would shout 'you can’t hide from the FBI' and 'justice for Mica'.

Eventually the church closed its doors for good, which JP's lawyer blamed protestors for.

Russell Long said in a press conference outside the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court in November 2024: "They show up to hold up signs and scream and speak into bull horns and yell and harass to the point where they basically killed the church."

He added: "The church has died. The church has closed down."

Solid Rock Church closed its doors for good in 2024 (Netflix)

A few months later, JP sold the church – a 2.3 acre property – for a whopping $2.1 million. The Sun News reported in February 2025 that there were plans to demolish the church to build condos in its place.

JP said in a message to the news outlet at the time: "The city of (Myrtle Beach) did not come through for us, they did not protect us, they did not stop the harassment.

"So after 70 years of that chapel being protected from category 5 hurricanes, wars, and redevelopment, it will now be torn down and have condos built in its place, thanks to the city of (Myrtle Beach)."

The demolition of Solid Rock Church is yet to take place.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.