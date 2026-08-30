Maldives' Sea of Stars attraction explained after landing near-perfect Google rating but not actually existing
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Maldives' Sea of Stars attraction explained after landing near-perfect Google rating but not actually existing

The famous Sea of Stars might not be a real place, but the phenomenon behind it really does exist

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Travel, Nature, Science

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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