Forensic psychologist who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer’s mom recalls the chilling way she described his murders
Home>News>Crime

Forensic psychologist who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer’s mom recalls the chilling way she described his murders

Dr. Eric Hickey interviewed Joyce Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's mother, in 1994

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Jeffrey Dahmer, True crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: