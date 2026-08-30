Harrowing moment five-year-old girl is pulled alive from rubble after devastating Nepal floods
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Harrowing moment five-year-old girl is pulled alive from rubble after devastating Nepal floods

The death toll in the country has reportedly exceeded 700 following the devastating flash floods

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Nepal Armed Police Force

Topics: World News, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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