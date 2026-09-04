HBO's Harry Potter season two hit by bizarre problems and fresh chaos

While fans are still processing the first full trailer for HBO's Harry Potter series, which is now set to premiere on 25th December 2026, production on season two has apparently been anything but smooth.

Two major roles have needed recasting, props have reportedly gone missing from set, and filming has now been pushed back by months.

The second season will adapt JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, with HBO's plan being to shoot each season back-to-back at the Warner Bros Studios site in Hertfordshire.

According to The Sun, that plan has already run into trouble.

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Ginny Weasley is set to appear in season one, but the actor originally cast in the role, Gracie Cochrane, quit the series in May.

In a statement, Gracie's family said at the time: "Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one."

A representative for HBO responded, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show."

By July, Collider reported that season two was being delayed partly because HBO still hadn't cast a replacement.

A casting call went out for UK children aged 10, 11 or 12, with audition videos due by 17th July.

Ginny wasn't the only recast.

Nicholas Hoult was initially cast as Gildroy Lockheart before dropping out of the project. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Nicholas Hoult was originally set to play Gilderoy Lockhart but dropped out over 'scheduling conflicts'.

On 24th August, HBO confirmed Kit Harington had taken over the role instead. There have also been security concerns on set.

The Sun reported in May that books, pumpkins, wands and food from a Halloween feast had gone missing from the Great Hall.

A poster put up on set warned, "Props on this production have been microchipped. For inventory and security purposes, props are being tracked daily, and movement of props will be logged," alongside an illustration of a broomstick with a lock on it.

The new cast features Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

When does season two of HBO's Harry Potter start filming?

Filming does appear to be underway. Actor Asha Soetan, who plays Angelina Johnson, shared on her Instagram story on 14th August that she was 'back on set with some exciting scenes'.

The quick turnaround is deliberate. Speaking to The Times, Bloys explained that HBO wanted to get moving on season two as early as possible given the young cast's ages, saying, "Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It's not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But… they're writing the season two now."

The wider series is planned as a long-term adaptation, with HBO aiming to cover all seven of JK Rowling's original books across seven seasons.

Season one stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with John Lithgow, Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu among the supporting cast as Dumbledore, Hagrid and Snape respectively.

UNILAD has approached HBO for comment



