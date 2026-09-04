HBO's Harry Potter season two hit by bizarre problems and fresh chaos
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HBO's Harry Potter season two hit by bizarre problems and fresh chaos

HBO's Harry Potter show has barely dropped a trailer for season one, and its second season is already facing issues

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: HBO Max

Topics: Harry Potter, HBO, Entertainment, Streaming

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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