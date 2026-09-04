Survivor Greece contestant sues for $100 million after losing part of his leg in horrific accident
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Survivor Greece contestant sues for $100 million after losing part of his leg in horrific accident

According to the suit, Stavros Floros underwent ‘multiple surgeries over a grueling 61-day hospitalization’

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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