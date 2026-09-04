Survivor Greece contestant sues for $100 million after losing part of his leg in horrific accident

A competitor from Survivor Greece has filed a lawsuit against the show's producers after suffering a horrifying injury that resulted in the partial amputation of his leg.

It's alleged that Stavros Floros, 22, had been spearfishing during a filming break for the Greek TV show on May 10, when a boat collided with him.

Floros, a beekeeper, was in the Dominican Republic at the time, when he is said to have been caught by the propeller in the water.

The blades caused significant damage, and Floros underwent an amputation below the knee of his left leg, as well as suffering injuries to his right ankle, according to the Toronto Sun.

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At the time, Skai TV confirmed that broadcasts of the show were suspended until the incident had been 'fully investigated'.

But four months on, Floros has taken legal action.

The accident allegedly happened during a break in filming (YouTube/Survivor Greece)

On Thursday (September 3), Floros filed a complaint against Survivor Greece producers for $100 million, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The lawsuit allegedly names Acun Medya, Acun Medya Global, Acun LLC, media mogul Acun Ilicali and Skai TV as the liable parties as defendants.

The suit alleges: "The producers built the show’s entire format around requiring contestants to spearfish in open water — waters heavily trafficked by tourist boats near Bayahibe, Dominican Republic — without safety boats, spotters, protected zones, or adequate warning markers, despite prior near-misses and even a prior fatality in the exact same waters."

Floros also claimed that ‘only a tourniquet’ around his leg ‘kept him alive’ after the apparent tourist boat struck him.

According to the filing, he was taken to a hospital in Miami, Florida, where he underwent ‘multiple surgeries over a grueling 61-day hospitalization’.

Broadcasts were suspended (YouTube/Survivor Greece)

When the accident first occurred, Skai TV issued its own statement, which said it’d cease to film 'until the causes of the incident are fully investigated'.

The network said that it would 'contribute in every possible way to his treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care required'.

Production business AcunMedya also released a statement, saying: “Following our initial announcement regarding the serious accident involving a Survivor contestant in the Dominican Republic, and out of a sense of responsibility toward the public and, above all, toward the contestant himself, we consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred.

“According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show.”

It continued: “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.

“The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger.”

AcunMedya claimed Floros had been 'diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels', and the boat 'accidentally struck him'.

UNILAD reached out to Acun Medya Dominican Republic, Greece, UAE, Turkiye, and Skai TV Greece for comment.