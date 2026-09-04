Before Zoolander, The Wedding Singer, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Christine Taylor found fame on The Brady Bunch Movie.

Taylor, now 55, was in her early 20s when she took on the role of Marica Brady in the movie adaption of the original sitcom series.

She then reprised her role of Marcia for the 1996 sequel, A Very Brady Sequel.

Taylor recent discussed her time on the films with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their podcast, Office Ladies.

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"They wanted me to lose 10 pounds, but it didn’t matter. I was like, ‘I’ll lose 10 pounds,'" she revealed.

"Of course, I was embarrassed when that ask came my way."

Taylor went on to note that this kind of request 'would never happen today' as it was 'a very different time in the industry' when she was filming The Brady Bunch Movie.

Christine Taylor was asked to lose weight for one of her early roles (Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

She managed to lose the 10 pounds, per the filmmakers' request, but admitted that she slowly put it back on over the course of the film.

The Zoolander favorite revealed: "Over the course of the movie, if you watch it very closely, I start to put 10 pounds back on, and you can see it.

"Like, I’ll come into a scene looking a little rounder, and then, like, I exit the scene looking a little thinner, just because of how they had to reshoot things."

Taylor pictured in 1995 with her The Brady Bunch Movie cast mates (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Taylor is married to fellow actor Ben Stiller. The celebrity couple wed in 2000 and in 2017 announced that they were separating.

Their joint statement issued at the time read: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.

"We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

While many will have believed that things had ended for good between the Hollywood pair, they actually reconciled five years later.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor got back together after 5 years separated (John Shearer/WireImage)

Taylor credited the pandemic for bringing them back together as they were forced to live under one roof again to co-parent their kids, Ella, now 24, and 21-year-old Quinlin.

It wasn't an immediate reunion, however. "It was almost a year of living in the same house before we were actually together," Stiller previously told The New York Times.

"But I’m so grateful for it," he added, "and I think not that many people do come back together when they separate."