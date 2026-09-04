Christine Taylor details 'embarrassing' request she had from The Brady Bunch filmmakers that 'would never happen today'
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Christine Taylor details 'embarrassing' request she had from The Brady Bunch filmmakers that 'would never happen today'

Christine Taylor said what happened to her was during 'a very different time in the industry'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, News, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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