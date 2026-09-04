Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez agrees to plead guilty in Indianapolis stabbing case
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Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez agrees to plead guilty in Indianapolis stabbing case

The ex-Jets star has reached a plea deal just days before trial over a late-night confrontation with a truck driver that left him stabbed

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Sport, NFL, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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