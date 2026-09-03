Jennifer Lawrence admits the plastic surgery procedure she 'would love' to get – and why she won't

Jennifer Lawrence has never shied away from poking fun at Hollywood beauty standards, and she is now setting the record straight on the cosmetic work she actually wants to have done.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue, the 36-year-old Oscar winner got candid about aging in the public eye and admitted there is one popular surgical trend sitting at the top of her wishlist: buccal fat removal.

The procedure, which involves surgically extracting fat pads from inside the lower cheeks to carve out a more chiselled, hollowed cheekbone structure, has become one of the most debated cosmetic trends in Hollywood in recent years.

While Lawrence admitted she is tempted by the sculpted look, she conceded that the intense glare of the spotlight makes going under the knife impossible.

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"I mean, I would love to have a buccal fat removal," the Hunger Games star admitted. "I can't because everybody would know, but just know that I want that."

There is one procedure that has always been on Lawrence's wish-list (Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

While she is holding off on major surgical alterations, Lawrence was completely upfront about the preventative treatments she currently incorporates into her routine.

She confirmed that she regularly gets "baby Botox"—a technique involving micro-doses of botulinum toxin that softens fine lines without completely freezing the facial muscles.

For Lawrence, moderation is essential for her day job on screen.

"I need to have movement in my face — I get baby Botox, but I can't do a lot," she explained, emphasizing the importance of staying expressive while acting.

Her frank admissions come after years of relentless social media speculation dissecting changes to her appearance.

Fans and commentators frequently accused the actress of having secret procedures, including a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift) and a nose job, particularly after she appeared at red carpet events looking more sculpted than in her early twenties.

One thing held the actress back from the procedure however (Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

Lawrence previously addressed the rumors during a viral chat with Kylie Jenner, attributing the transformation to the artistry of her long-time makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and the natural reality of growing older.

"I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," she said at the time.

"I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm using makeup.' I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.'"

The latest interview isn’t the first time Lawrence has opened up about surgery either, as she previously told The New Yorker last October that she was considering a cosmetic breast enhancement procedure following the birth of her second child.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said of her and her husband Cooke Maroney’s first child, Cy. “Second one, nothing bounced back,” she added, in reference to her second son born in April whose name has not been shared.

Adding that fame played a role in her desire for the procedure, she conceded that she probably ‘wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,’ if she didn’t live in the spotlight. She did however say that she would still be consider getting a boob job, even as a non-celebrity.