Jennifer Lawrence admits the plastic surgery procedure she 'would love' to get – and why she won't
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Jennifer Lawrence admits the plastic surgery procedure she 'would love' to get – and why she won't

The actress got refreshingly honest about cosmetic tweaks, confessing she wants one viral procedure but knows fans would spot it instantly

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Jennifer Lawrence, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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