Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery's family pushes back against speculation after sudden death at 33
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Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery's family pushes back against speculation after sudden death at 33

The Zombies star died in her California home on Tuesday, September 1.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Disney, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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