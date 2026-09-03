Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery's family pushes back against speculation after sudden death at 33

The family of Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery has broken their silence to forcefully deny online rumors regarding the circumstances of her sudden death at age 33.

Jeffery, who captured the hearts of millions of young viewers playing cheerleader Bree across Disney's hit musical franchise Zombies, passed away at her California residence on Tuesday, September 1.

Following the initial announcement of her passing by her long-time talent agency, unsubstantiated rumors began circulating across social media platforms speculating about substance use.

Speaking out to set the record straight, a family spokesperson told TMZ that any claims suggesting Jeffery abused drugs are entirely false.

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"She did not do drugs," the family stated, clarifying that there was no foul play involved in her passing and confirming that law enforcement is not investigating.

Carla was best known for playing Bree in the Zombies franchise (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

The family added that an official cause of death has not yet been determined and asked for privacy as they grieve the devastating loss and await the results of an autopsy.

Jeffery had previously been open about her personal medical battle with epilepsy, sharing her experiences in conjunction with the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

However, authorities and representatives have not commented on whether the neurological disorder played any role in her death.

Her passing has brought profound heartbreak to the entertainment industry and Disney Channel community.

Her agency, Alexanders Talent Management—which had represented her since she was 12 years old—paid tribute to her lasting impact

."For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room," the agency shared.

"As Bree in Disney’s hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family."





Jeffery's twin brother, actor Carlon Jeffery—who starred as Cameron Parks on Disney's A.N.T. Farm—also broke his silence by sharing an emotional final text message he had sent to his sister.

"The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times," the message read. "You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next."

In addition to headlining three Zombies films and their animated spinoffs, Jeffery built an extensive screen resume that included guest appearances on iCarly, Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie, Southland, and recurring episodes of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.