BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals heartbreaking reason why she 'can't date' because of K-pop culture

BLACKPINK star Lisa Manobal is set to open up in her new documentary Always Lalisa, including her dating life, which she says she's had to hide due to her career.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old revealed that Always Lalisa would be released in cinemas & IMAX®️ worldwide for a limited time, starting October 12.

The movie is set to have it's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.

“In K-pop culture, we can’t date,” she explains in the documentary,per the Toronto Star. “If you’re seeing someone and you get caught by paparazzi, your popularity drops.”

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She then revealed that she did in fact have relationships while she was younger, but was sure to keep them away from the public eye.





"We had to hide when we’re dating,” she added, saying that she didn't want her dating life to 'be the thing that hurts Blackpink’s popularity'.

Just last month, Lisa sparked dating rumors with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat, which came after whispers she had split up from her rumored boyfriend, French businessman Frédéric Arnault.

Despite the couple having been romantically linked for years, neither ever commented, or confirmed this. Neither Lisa nor Blue have commented on their recent rumors.

Lisa rose to global fame when the the South Korean girl group made their debut in August 2016.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa had a hiatus from group activities after their BORN PINK tour, in which they focused on their solo careers.

In 2026, they returned together as a group with their third mini album, DEADLINE.

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Lisa launched her solo music career in 2021, releasing her debut solo album Alter Ego in 2025.

As well as singing, she also started a career in acting, starring in White Lotus season 3.

Lisa, however, isn't the only member of the group to be surrounded by dating rumors.

Member Jennie had been linked to BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V. Rumors between the pair had been circulating in the fandoms since 2021, although, once again, neither party ever confirmed or addressed this.

Why do K-Pop stars keep their relationships hidden?

As per CNN, some K-Pop stars have a 'no dating' clause in their contracts, with others 'forbidden from disclosing personal details'.

“K-Pop music is a big business and K-Pop bands not only endorse big brands but also become big time brands themselves. As a result, for better or for worse, individuals in such bands are viewed as investments,” Korean music industry executive Bernie Cho told the outlet.

Lindsay Roberts, who is an outreach coordinator for Korean entertainment site Seoulbeats, also added that fans spend a lot of time and investment into their favorite K-Pop bands and idols, and therefore, they 'expect a certain amount of ‘monogamous’ dedication back from the idols,' the outlet reports.

Following on, she said that although it 'may seem unrealistic' an expectation of the idols is that 'fans and their group comes before personal desires'.



