BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals heartbreaking reason why she 'can't date' because of K-pop culture
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BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals heartbreaking reason why she 'can't date' because of K-pop culture

Lisa's documentary, Always Lalisa, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Topics: K-pop, Music, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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