Kate Beckinsale reveals how struggling with PTSD is 'actually like hell' after death of her mother
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Kate Beckinsale reveals how struggling with PTSD is 'actually like hell' after death of her mother

The actor also lost her father when she was just five

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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