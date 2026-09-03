Dave Bautista shows off incredible transformation getting in shape to play Kratos in God Of War series
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Dave Bautista shows off incredible transformation getting in shape to play Kratos in God Of War series

The former WWE wrestler is back in the shape of his life, getting ready for a new film role

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌davebautista/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, WWE, Dave Bautista

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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