Erin Andrews speaks out on 2008 hotel stalking scandal and why the trauma never truly leaves
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Erin Andrews speaks out on 2008 hotel stalking scandal and why the trauma never truly leaves

The veteran sports reporter revisited the horrific 2008 stalking scandal, recalling how she feared her career was completely destroyed

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: NFL, Sport, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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