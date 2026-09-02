Disney's Zombies star Carla Jeffery tragically dies aged 33

Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery, best known for her fan-favorite role as Bree in the hit Zombies film franchise, has died at the age of 33.

The actress passed away on Tuesday, September 1, with her talent agency confirming the devastating news in an emotional statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery," the agency announced.

"For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

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They said Carla was 'more than a client' ... and even described her as 'family' in the heartbreaking announcement.

As her family and loved ones come to terms with the tragic loss, the agency asked fans to respect their privacy, before concluding:"Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed at this time.

Her devastated agents shared the news on Wednesday ( David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Jeffery captured the hearts of a generation of Disney Channel viewers after landing the role of Bree, the upbeat and quirky high school cheerleader, in the original 2018 musical film Zombies.

Starring alongside Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, Jeffery became an integral core member of the wildly successful musical franchise, returning to reprise her role in the sequels Zombies 2 in 2020 and Zombies 3 in 2022.

She also lent her voice to the character across several animated Disney shorts and spinoff series, cementing Bree as a beloved staple of modern Disney Channel programming.

Beyond her prominent work with Disney, Jeffery built an extensive screen resume across both television and film over the course of nearly two decades in the entertainment industry.

Her early career featured notable guest roles and recurring appearances on acclaimed dramas and comedies alike, including the gritty police drama Southland, Lie to Me, Suburgatory, and an appearance in Larry David's hit comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She was best known for playing Bree in the Zombies franchise ( Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

She also made appearances in MTV's teen comedy Awkward and had small film roles spanning back to her early childhood as a young commercial performer and dancer.

News of her sudden death has prompted an immediate wave of heartbreak and tributes across social media from shocked fans, former co-stars, and colleagues across the industry.

Viewers who grew up watching the Zombies movies flooded her social media channels with tributes, remembering her radiant screen presence, her infectious comedic timing, and the warmth she brought to her on-screen roles.

"She made Bree such a bright light in those movies," one fan wrote online. "Growing up on Zombies was so special for so many of us, and she had such incredible, genuine energy."

Funeral arrangements and memorial details have not yet been announced as her family and loved ones grieve privately.