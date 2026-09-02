Disney's Zombies star Carla Jeffery tragically dies aged 33
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Disney's Zombies star Carla Jeffery tragically dies aged 33

The beloved actress, known to millions of fans as cheerleader Bree in the smash-hit Zombies franchise, passed away on Tuesday.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Disney, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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