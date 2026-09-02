Love Island USA star Kayda removed from women's charity after 'concerning' comments at reunion

Love Island USA star Kayda Bosse has been axed from a charity supporting young women and girls, after 'concerning' comments made at the show's reunion episode.

The charity, Step Up Women’s Network, posted the reality star among their other celebrity ambassadors just days ago in a showcase on Instagram, but fans were quick to notice her image in the carousel had seemingly been taken down.

On its website, the non-profit explains that it offers 'structured support and access to a strong community' to help 'guide girls towards their unique goals: first, by identifying those goals and then, building the roadmap to get there'.

The removal came just after the Love Island USA reunion episode, in which Kayda received backlash over a remark she made towards Jaiden, regarding her relationship with Caleb.

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During the bombshell episode, the reality star said: "I just want to say that hooking up is a two person thing. If he was treating you like that then why did you [expletive] him again?"

But she didn't stop there.

Kayda continued: "Hooking up is a two-way thing so it's like - you're coming at him but you did it too, so..."

Jaiden branded her question 'crazy', as she responded: "Well obviously I did it too, I don't think that's the point."

The star is yet to speak out following her apparent removal from the charity. (@kaydabosse/Instagram)

Following the heated exchange, fans questioned the star's behavior, as one wrote: "What happened to Kayda?"

Another added: "That comment was completely unnecessary & quite cruel actually."

"She gave off incredibly mean vibes at the reunion," a third wrote.

And now the charity she represented has released a statement following the show.

"We understand that the recent Love Island reunion brought to light moments and conversations that have understandably caused hurt and concern within our community," they wrote on Instagram.

"While this post was created before the reunion aired, we understand that the context has changed."

She has reportedly lost more than 100k followers since the reunion episode. (@kaydabosse/Instagram)

Step Up noted it is still 'committed to creating a community where women and girls feel seen, heard, and supported'.

Its statement continued: "We see your comments, hear your concerns, and are taking them to heart to ensure that we can stay true to our mission - creating spaces where women feel seen, heard, and empowered."

It further 'thanked' the women who had taken the time to 'share their perspective', and concluded: "We are listening and will continue striving to create and maintain spaces where every woman and girl feels respected, valued, and empowered."

Kayda has not spoken out following her removal from the charity. However following the reunion, she has reportedly lost over 100k followers.

UNILAD has reached out to both Step Up and Kayda Bosse for comment.