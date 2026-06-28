Love Island USA star Alannah Keyser is 'heartbroken' after footage of her allegedly using a racial slur six years ago resulted in her being removed from the show.

The 21-year-old has been fired from the hit reality dating series, which is currently being filmed in Fiji, after making her debut last week, in the hopes of turning one of the male contestant's heads during Casa Amor.

The infamous twist is supposed to shake up relationships that have already been established in the first three weeks.

But Keyser faced backlash during her first episode on the show, when a user online surfaced screen recordings of her allegedly using the N-word, as she sang along to Roddy Ricch’s 'The Box' at a party.

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"Producers were disappointed and embarrassed that this has become another mishap," a source told the US Sun.

The film student has spoken out following the backlash. (@alannahkeyser/Instagram)

And as the clip went viral online, she was swiftly removed from the show.

Announcing her departure from the show following an ad break, narrator Iain Stirling said: "Alannah has left Casa Amor."

No other details about her exit were provided at the time.





The reality TV star has since issued a statement since being asked to leave the villa, as she described the experience as a 'learning lesson'.

Speaking on TikTok, she said: "I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it, that was never my intention.

"The video is from six years ago and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore."

She also addressed some 'screenshots' that had been circulating online, claiming that they had been 'falsified'.

"They do not reflect the truth," she said, "It's never been in my character to discriminate against anybody."

"The video is from six years ago and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore." (TikTok/alannahkeyser)

The film student from Florida made it clear that she does 'not support racism', and admitted that she was 'heartbroken' when producers told her that the clips had circulated.

"I couldn't do anything about it, and it sucks that I didn't really get a chance to show my personality and who I am."

And she's not the only contestant in recent years to be pulled from the dating series over the use of racial slurs outside of the villa.

Beauty technician Vasana Montgomery from Season 8 left the lineup before the show had even started.

Meanwhile, Cierra Ortega prematurely left the villa as she faced criticism for her past social media posts that included the use of a slur.