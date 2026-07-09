Love Island USA's Gal Tshnieder has shared a screenshot of the brutal online hate he has received after being dumped from the show, with trolls even coining a savage nickname for him.

The star was one of seven islanders to be dumped from the Fiji villa over the weekend on Love Island USA, as the show is gearing up for it's finale on July 12.

Friday’s (July 3) episode marked the biggest dumping of the season so far, when islanders were asked to vote for the two least compatible connections, which resulted in two couples being dumped in a brutal instalment that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Bombshell Jen Terry was the first of the gang to be dumped after Gal Tshnieder, with whom she chose to couple up with during Casa Amor.

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But since leaving the villa, Gal has shared numerous screenshots of the hate he has received from the public since departing the iconic show.

The reality star has now been dumped from the villa in a brutal episode. (@gal.tuch/Instagram)

Posting on Instagram since leaving the reality series, Gal wrote: "Proof that Love Island does not do our hair and makeup. Grateful for the opportunity."

The star also addressed the hate he has received, as he captioned his latest TikTok: "When my phone buzzes and I think it might be something important but it's just Jen sending me her favorite hate comments."

One of the comments revealed the nickname users coined for the islander, as a user wrote: "Gallbladder pls don't start right now."

As another added: "I just want you to know I did hire the Etsy witch to put bad juju on gallbladder!"

Jen sent the comments to Gal, as she wrote: "I'm crying these are so good!!"

The bombshell has received a significant amount of online hate due to his sudden and harsh breakup with Jen on the show.

Fans felt he had used Jen to enter the villa after Casa Amor, and dropped her as soon as bombshell Kenzie showed interest.

But despite many viewers expressing anger over his actions on the show, others have urged fans to 'be kind', citing the numerous tragedies linked to Love Island in recent years.

"World be kind," one wrote underneath his most recent Instagram post.

As another said: "Feel the world around you gal. There is love and forgiveness everywhere."