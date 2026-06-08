It’s that time of year again when a handful of sexy singles have entered the Love Island villa in hopes for a summer of love.

Every year viewers wonder how the islanders get attached to each other so quickly. In two weeks, it seems like they’ve been together for years. In the real world, that would probably equate to one date, and anxiously waiting for their text back.

It could very well be cabin fever - but viewers on Reddit believe it’s also the amount of kissing that goes on during the challenges.

The Peacock show is known for it’s steamy challenges, including the heart rate challenge, and the simple kissing challenge, in which Islanders rate each other on the best kissing technique.

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Viewers have noticed the rise in kissing this season (Love Island USA/YouTube)

Taking to the discussion site, one viewer penned: “I used to watch LIUK before and I was pretty shocked by the amount of kissing here, it's not really a thing there (at least as far I can remember from a few years back). People also explore more in the early days over there, pull people for chats and such. Kissing is kinda a big deal.

“Here everyone kisses with everyone from the minute they walk in and I personally get super attached to people if I get physical in any way with them. And I have heard people talk about how crazy attached they already are and this is my theory.”

Backing up the theory, another penned: “Honestly probably yea. Watching this season of LI UK you can see the difference. There’s isn’t much kissing so far on UK and the islanders are not that attached yet.”

Others noted that in earlier seasons it would be a ‘big deal’ to kiss outside of challenges - but now it seems like a free for all.

Sean was dumped from the villa (Peacock/Love Island YouTube)

Viewers aren’t a fan of the excess kissing however, with the ‘slurping’ noises translating through to TV as the Islanders wear their mic packs. Nice!

Many were also sharing their confusion about the number of kisses between Kenzie and Sean who had previously said they weren’t sure of each other.

They won’t have to worry about that now however, as Sean was unfortunately the latest Islander to be dumped from the villa. It wasn’t a fun time in the villa for Sean, who was left single after bombshell Gabriel Vasconcelos stole Beatriz Hatz.

He then set his eyes on Kenzie - who had been stolen by bombshell Corbin, leading to his dumping in the latest recoupling.

Hopefully he finds love on the outside - with less kissing!