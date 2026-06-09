When it comes to Love Island USA, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of revelations when it comes to past relationships.

From bad exes to persistent crushes, over the years we’ve seen it all - but one star who chose to get truly candid about her dating past is this year’s contestant Beatriz Hatz, who admitted that despite her young age, she had already been well versed in dating someone twenty years her senior.

During Monday June 8’s episode of the Peacock series, Beatriz, 25, opened up about her past romances with fellow contestant Gabriel Vasconcelos, and revealed that she had once dated a considerably older man.

“I had two adult relationships,” she began. “I dated this guy for three years but we would break up and get back together. It wasn’t healthy. He was a lot older than me.”

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Gabriel then asked how much of an age gap existed between the pair, to which she responded 20 years.

In a further twist however, Gabriel went on to reveal that she wasn’t alone, as he too had dated someone that was 18 years older than him.

Beatriz Hatz got candid about her dating past on Monday night (Ben Symons / Peacock)

The latest revelations come after a surprising week of home truths, in which the Islanders had to play a game where they read out sex facts and had to try to figure out which of them it was about.

One of the stories was that an Islander slept with someone in their 50s and it later emerged that it was actually Gabriel that had had his head turned by a sultry older woman. “I was out and I was having a good time with my friends. She started talking to me and she was hot as f*** for her age,” the 26 years old explained. “We had a good night together. She had a lot of experience.”

Narrator Iain Stirling even went on to crack a joke about Gabriel’s dating history later in the show, when he cheekily dubbed the star a ‘reverse Leonardo DiCaprio’ in a reference to the Hollywood icon’s penchant for younger women.

The latest series of Love Island USA marks the eighth year in which a batch of lovelorn singles have taken to the iconic villa in search of a lasting romance. Consisting of Aniya Harvey, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, KC Chandler, Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sincere Rhea, Sean Reifel, Trinity, Corbin Mims, Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou, this year’s cast are already off to a good start, with some promising romances already beginning to blossom.

One star who didn’t make the cut however, is Vasana Montgomery, who was dropped from season 8 of Love Island USA after resurfaced social media posts showed her using a slur.

Addressing the controversy on social media, Vasana wrote: “I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced. In those videos, I used a racial slur. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words.”

“I take full responsibility for what I said and understand why it has hurt and upset people,” she continued.

“Since then, I have grown a lot as a person and taken the time to educate myself, listen, learn, and better understand the impact that language can have.”

She added: “That growth does not erase my mistake, and 1am not asking anyone to excuse it. I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better. To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry.”