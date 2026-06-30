Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Caroline Flack's brother has been found dead at his UK home just six years after his sister's suicide.

Paul Flack was found unresponsive just days after celebrating his birthday, and was pronounced dead at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on June 21.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday (June 29) after a post-mortem was performed, with more details likely to emerge in coming days.

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The hearing was adjourned until October 23 while evidence continues to be gathered.

Paul died six years after his sister Caroline took her own life (Instagram)

The graphic designer leaves behind his partner and their two children, as well as his mom Christine who suffered the loss of her daughter and TV host Caroline in 2020.

Following Caroline's death, Paul posted a childhood photograph of his sister on Instagram, as he wrote in the caption: "This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline."

The tribute remained the final post on his Instagram account prior to his death.

Caroline's death prompted a national conversation in the UK about mental health, social media abuse, and how people in the public eye are treated.

Paul Flack posted a tribute to his sister prior to his death (Instagram/paulyflack)

Paul appeared alongside his mom and sister in the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, in which the family opened up about their unbearable grief.

Caroline rose to become one of British television's most recognisable presenters, and hosted shows including Love Island, X Factor and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

But a coroner subsequently ruled that Caroline had taken her own life in 2020.

The 40-year-old had been charged with assaulting her boyfriend after police were called to her home in December 2019, and she pleaded not guilty in court later the same month.

The star's family announced her death in 2020. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While she was released on bail, the star was not able to contact Burton.

But just months later, her family released a devastating statement announcing her passing, as they wrote: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.