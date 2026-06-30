Daveigh Chase's father has spoken out about the devastating death of his 35-year-old daughter, as it was confirmed that she passed away after suffering from AIDS.

The death of the Lilo & Stitch actress was announced on June 17 after her alleged boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, reported the devastating news to TMZ.

But her family have since slammed Hernandez for starting up a GoFundMe in the wake of her death, with her former manager and longtime friend, John Ryan, claiming that he 'used her tragic passing to get a few bucks for he and his family'.

While it was initially believed that Chase died from sepsis after contracting meningits, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her official cause of death as AIDS.

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But it's a revelation her father, John Schwallier, was not surprised to make.

Speaking with the California Post, he said: "It’s something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living."

The child star voiced Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch in 2002. (Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

Her dad claimed that the star had lived as an addict on LA's skid row for more than a decade, and had not seen Chase in person since she was about six years old.

"I had an empty feeling inside for not being with her for all these years," he admitted.

Schwallier said that Chase’s remains have been given to her mother, Cathy, but said he’s willing to go to court in order to get some of his daughter’s cremated remains if he has to.

Her manager Ryan along with friends had allegedly tried to get her off the streets of LA for some years and get her checked into a rehab, but she refused.

Her father claimed that she had lived as an addict on LA's skid row for many years prior to her death. (Todd Williamson/WireImage)

A person may develop AIDS if they have HIV that goes untreated. Not all cases of HIV lead to an AIDS diagnosis, however.

Mayo Clinic states that signs of HIV and AIDS include:

Fever

Swollen lymph glands, also called nodes, mainly on the neck

Sore throat

Rash

Muscle aches

Diarrhea

Weight loss

It goes on to say: "HIV spreads through contact with some body fluids. The virus can spread during sex, when people share needles or syringes, or during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding. The only way to know if you have HIV is to get tested.

"HIV is treatable and preventable. Medicine can control HIV levels in the blood. This keeps the infection from getting worse, so some people never get AIDS.