Former child actress Daveigh Chase has died, aged 35.

Chase, known for her role in movies such as The Ring, died following a case of meningitis and an infection in her blood, which caused her to suffer septic issues, her boyfriend Roy Hernandez said, according to TMZ.

The actor rose to fame in 2002 when she starred as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. In the same year, she starred as Samara Morgan in The Ring, winning an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for her portrayal.

She then went onto voice the character of Lilo throughout the TV series, which ran until 2006.

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Her career started 1998, when she starred in an episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

She also has credits in Donnie Darko and Charmed.

Chase has tragically passed away at the age of 35 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Bethesda)

Tributes for the star are pouring in on social media as the tragic news breaks, with one writing: "An early 2000’s icon. R.I.P. legend you will be missed."

A second penned: "This one hurts. Daveigh Chase brought so much life to Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and terrified a whole generation as Samara. Rest in peace. What an incredible talent taken far too early."

"RIP Daveigh Chase. Too young. Her voice as Lilo and that chilling Samara role defined so much of our childhood. Condolences to her family," a third said.

A fourth wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. She was an amazing actress and will be missed. I hope her loved ones find peace. May she rest in peace."

The star was known for portraying the voice as Lilo in Lilo & Stitch (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

Days before her death, Chase's boyfriend set up a GoFundMe account for the star, in which he said she had been 'diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections,'.

"Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left. All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days," he wrote.

"I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything. And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time," he concluded.

In recent years, Chase had taken a step back from the spotlight. Her last role was when she starred as Krissy Madison in 2016's American Romance.







