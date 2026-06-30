Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the spotlight since they were children, but the 40-year-old twins now live much quieter lives.

The sisters found fame on Fuller House when they were just nine-months-old and shared the role of Michelle Tanner.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley went on to become household names in Hollywood and starred in a whopping 30 movies together when they were young, some of the best known being New York Minute, Our Lips Are Sealed, It Takes Two, and Passport to Paris.

2004's New York Minute marked their last movie together, and they ditched acting to pursue careers in fashion instead.

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In 2005, they founded the fashion brand The Row, which still runs to this day. The brand has both men and women's wear, as well as handbags.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen started acting when they were just nine-months-old (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The items they sell are far from cheap; in the New Arrivals section of The Row's website, there is a trench coat selling for $3,650, a handbag for $4,080, and a t-shirt for $1,020.

Reportedly the company had annual sales $12 million in its first four years, says PEOPLE. It's now valued at an eye-watering $1 billion, Femfounded reported in March of this year.

While Mary-Kate and Ashley have a successful fashion empire, the reason they don't make themselves a huge part of the brand is so that the clothing can do the talking.

"We’ve been there, we’ve done that, we started out that way," Mary-Kate told Vogue in 2019.

"But this is the way we chose to move forward in our lives: to not be in the spotlight, to really have something that speaks for itself."

The famous pair mainly keep out of the public eye these days (Steven Ferdman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

While they make the odd appearance here and there, Mary-Kate and Ashley largely keep themselves to themselves; they did make an appearance their brother Trent Olsen's nuptials last weekend though.

In a snap shared to Instagram by Trent's new wife Alexis Armistead, the famous twins were wore all black outfits like the rest of the wedding guests. Their super famous sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, was also present.

As well as 37-year-old Elizabeth, Mary-Kate and Ashley have two half-siblings, Courtney Taylor Olsen, 29, and Jake Olsen, 28.

Elizabeth OIsen pictured with her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

Elizabeth is well-known in her own right, but she rarely talks about her sisters. She did, however, share some small insight into their childhood together in an interview with The Times last year.

When chatting to the newspaper, Elizabeth said that her older siblings were 'forced to watch all my plays my whole life and go to my dance performances' when she was a kid.

The Eternity star was then asked if the twins ever gave her any advice. She replied: "No. We’re just a supportive family. It feels irrelevant to talk about it after 15 years of working."