Children's TV star Josh Peck has broken down the surprising amount he made starring in Drake & Josh.

Peck, now 39, made a name for himself in the early 2000s show, alongside Drake Bell.

Drake & Josh ran for four seasons and quickly became one of the most popular shows on Nickelodeon at the time.

Despite that, Peck made less than you think. Well, for Hollywood standards anyway.

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Speaking on the Financial Tea with Mrs Dow Jones podcast this week, Peck began by breaking down how much he took home on the show which started as a spin-off known as The Amanda Show.

The actor revealed: "We started out making $3,000 an episode on The Amanda Show. And then by the time we finished Drake & Josh – so that was 60 episodes total for the whole show – the median rate, the average rate per episode was about $15,000. So over four years, we wound up making about 900 grand.”

Josh Peck and Drake Bell pictured in 2006 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But as a result of taxes and representation fees, the actual take home pay was a lot less, Peck went on to explain.

He added: "We probably, between agent, manager and taxes cleared half of that. We were making about $125,000 a year. And people always will say, ‘Well, compared to so many other tougher jobs, like who are you to say anything?’ And I go, ‘I’m not'.

"The only reason I say it is because people always assume that it’s so much more and why would you ever have to work again? But of course, if you made the salary of a dentist or something like that, you couldn’t just stop working after four years."

It's not the first time Peck has spoken out on his Drake & Josh salary, as he previously claimed that he received zero residual checks from his time on the show.

Josh Peck has previously spoke about the salary he earnt from Drake & Josh (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to Jason Nash, the actor explained: "I would say, we made 60 episodes, and the median sort of price over the four seasons was $15,000 an episode. No residuals. No residuals in kids' TV."

Peck went on to say that he was needing to work just 18 months after Drake & Josh finished as a result.

“If you have it ingrained in you that you never want to be broke again, you will run like your pants are on fire for as long as you can, and I have,” he said.

“And I saw that in myself forever, just a deep financial insecurity that drove everything I did.”