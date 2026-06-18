A man who discovered that his childhood best friend is actually his brother after 60 years has spoken out about the 'shock' of his life.

Graham Hearsey found himself in hospital in April 2026, and after years of questioning whether the dad he knew was his biological father, decided to order a DNA test.

Throughout his childhood, the 60-year-old had heard rumours that his childhood best friend's father was his 'real' dad.

After growing apart following their years in school, Hearsey found his childhood friend, David Joyce, 59, on Indeed, and dropped him a message asking if he wanted to order a test kit too.

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And the two friends could never have believed the result of the DNA test.

After three tense weeks of waiting, David called him saying, 'hello, brother'.

The duo couldn't believe that 40 years on from their childhood friendship, they had been reunited as brothers.

Hearsey, a carer, from Kent, UK, said: "I really wanted to know the truth."

Graham admitted that he had always been suspicious growing up. (SWNS)

Reflecting on their early years, he added: "David and I had a brilliant time. He lived on the next street. We both had ginger hair at the time. We were always in and out of trouble together.

"Eventually, we went our separate ways - David joined the army, and I got married."

Opening up about the feeling of waiting 58 years to know who his brother really was, Hearsey said: "Having David, it's amazing. It's the best feeling - we cuddled and cried.

"It's been accepted by both families. It's been really nice.

"I contacted my sisters and said, 'Dad's not my dad. David's dad is my dad', and they were so understanding."

He also touched on the suspicion he had growing up, which largely concerned his hair color.

The two brothers couldn't believe the DNA test results. (SWNS)

"There was always a slight suspicion, but my mum reassured my dad that I was his," he said.

"When I was born, I had this ginger hair. My mum said that there's a ginger child in every family."

He added: "My mum's sister had a girl who was ginger, and her other sister had a boy who had ginger hair.

"She convinced him, and apparently, there was a letter she wrote to say that I was actually his."

So it's safe to say that Hearsey was beyond shocked.

He and David were born just three months apart, admitting that the two even 'shared a cot'.

"I need chase to him up for backdated Christmas and birthday presents," he joked.