US President Donald Trump has shared a heartfelt tribute to National Hockey League (NHL) alumnus Claude Lemieux, calling the sports star a ‘true legend of the game’ amid his death at age 60.

On Thursday (May 28), the death of the 21-season NHL veteran was announced by Geoff Molson, owner of his former team, the Montreal Canadiens.

“He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player.

“Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day,” said Molson

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Lemieux has since been honored by the NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who called him ‘one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history’.

Trump has also joined the line, paying homage to the ‘tremendous clutch performer’, who was born in Buckingham, Quebec.

NHL veteran Claude Lemieux died at the age of 60 (Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

“A true Legend of the Game and one of the fiercest competitors Hockey has ever seen, has passed away,” the Republican wrote via his social media site, Truth Social.

“Claude was a friend to the family, and a tremendous ‘TRUMP’ supporter,” he baselessly claimed.

Newsweek and the Montreal Gazette have both reported that, despite the businessman’s proclamation, the right-winger did not play an active role in politics.

After highlighting that the sportsman picked up silver with three different teams — one Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986, two with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000, and one with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996— Trump alleged that his 80 career playoff goals would be ranked among the ‘all-time greats’.

US President Donald Trump has shared a statement online (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

He added that his ‘thoughts’ were with his wife Deborah and his four children: sons Christopher, 37; Michael, 34; former NHL player Brendan, 30; and daughter Claudia, 29.

"Brendan, my thoughts are with you, Deborah, and the whole Lemieux family — You and your Dad were Warriors on the Ice. Claude will be missed by all who love Winning and Toughness.”

Sheriff’s Office statement on Lemieux’s death

The icon is survived by his wife and four children (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lemieux died by suicide, telling UNILAD in a statement: "Deputies responded to a suicide at the Andros Home showroom.

“After not returning home, the decedent was found hanging in the rear warehouse by his son.

"The business was secured for evidence preservation/investigation by VCD Homicide. The victim is believed to be Claude Lemieux,” the office added.

Son and hockey player Brendan Lemieux shares Instagram tribute

Brendan, who currently plays for HC Davos in the Swiss National League, shared a photo of his late father and his young son on Instagram, writing: “I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you.”

Canadiens and NHL Alumni Association share statements

Geoff Molson was one of the many to pen heartfelt sentiments (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Canadiens owner Molson wrote that the death of Lemieux - who was nicknamed Pepe - spelt a ‘dark day’ for the entire hockey community.

Calling the ex-player a ‘fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments’, Molson continued: “Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors.

Meanwhile, the NHL Alumni Association said it was ‘devastated’ to learn of the icon’s death.

"He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time," the organization said.

New Jersey Devils pay tribute to Claude Lemieux

The star won two Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils (B Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils organization has said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear the news of Lemieux’s sudden death.

“Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time,” the team added.

Joe Sakic, Avalance president, pens homage

Joe Sakic paid tribute to the sportsman, calling him a 'loyal friend' (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Avalanche president Joe Sakic described the hockey favorite as a ‘champion in every way’ and a ‘loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates.

“Most importantly he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren,” Sakic continued.

“Today is a very sad day for the Avalanche family and Claude will be greatly missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. ... Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.