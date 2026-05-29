Claude Lemieux's son has addressed his father's death following the NHL star's sudden passing aged 60.

It was announced yesterday (May 28) that the ex Montreal Canadiens player had died.

Canadiens owner Geoff Molson shared in a moving statement: "Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community.

"A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors.

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"He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day."

The NHL Alumni Association also addressed Lemieux's death and said it was 'devastated' while sharing details of the former hockey player's stellar sports career.

Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60 (Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

"He was loved by his wife and four children, and on behalf of the Lemieux family, we kindly ask that everyone respect their privacy during this difficult time," the organization said.

Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, daughter Claudia, and sons Christopher, Brendan, and Michael.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Lemieux died by suicide.

It said in a statement to UNILAD: "Deputies responded to a suicide at the Andros Home showroom. After not returning home, the decedent was found hanging in the rear warehouse by his son.

"The business was secured for evidence preservation/investigation by VCD Homicide. The victim is believed to be Claude Lemieux."

One of Lemieux's sons, Brendan, who followed in his father's hockey footsteps, has spoken out following his death.

Sharing a photo of him with his dad and his young son on Instagram, Brendan wrote: "I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you."

Brendan Lemieux has paid tribute to his father on social media (brendan_lemieux/Instagram)

Elsewhere people have been paying their respects to the late hockey legend on Twitter.

One person penned: "RIP to one of the greatest playoff performers in NHL history. a Montreal Canadians legend, a 4 Time Stanley Cup Champion and was a key factor in helping Montreal, New Jersey & Colorado win the Stanley Cup….Gone too soon."

"Way too young," said another. "Rest in Peace. You were a spark plug out there on the ice."

A third went on: "This man completely shaped the landscape of the NHL in the 90s. He won several cups and ignited the most passionate rivalry I've ever seen. Rest In Peace Legend."

The hockey legend's final public appearance was on May 25 (Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images)

Many people have been left shocked by Lemieux's death as his last public appearance was just a few days ago.

He served as a torchbearer at Game 3 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes in Montreal on Monday (May 25).

After news of his passing broke, Lemieux's friends and colleagues have movingly paid tribute.

Darren McCarty, former NHL player, Lemieux's long-time rival

Darren McCarty clashed with Lemieux on the ice (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

McCarty wrote on X: "This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends and people who got to see the person off the ice wasn’t the person on."

He also told Woodward Sports: "Sad day. Another brother gone. All I'm going to say at this point, and I can say a lot of things and I will, [is] that if you're struggling out there, no matter what, just reach out for some help. It can never be that bad."

Marc Denis, Lemieux's former teammate

Marc Denis said he was glad of the reception Lemieux received on Monday (CTV News)

Denis told CTV News: "I was really happy to see him at the Bell Centre earlier this week. Glad to see the welcome he got from the crowd at the Bell Center and I hope that brought him peace."

Steve Yzerman, former Detroit Red Wings player

Steve Yzerman said he got to know Lemieux more after he'd retired (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

He said in a statement: "In his post-playing career as an agent, I got to know Claude on a more personal level and quickly grew to respect his professionalism in our interactions,

"Even more fondly, I will remember and miss the deeper conversations we had beyond the game."

Guy Carbonneau, former Montreal Canadiens captain

Guy Carbonneau said Lemieux's death was a big shock (CTV News)

Carbonneau told CTV News: "I was happy to see him on Monday, [to] talk a little bit about what he's been doing. He was there with his two sons. It was a big shock."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.