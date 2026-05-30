There’s already been plenty of drama at Roland Garros, from Novak Djokovic’s shock exit, to reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz missing out due to a wrist injury.

And how can we forget Arthur Gea exclaiming he needed to run to the bathroom on court.

Adding to this, one player has now had to deny pushing a ball girl during his third round win at the French Open.

Spanish player Rafael Jodar (not to be confused with Rafael Nadal) sailed through to the fourth round of the Grand Slam, as he beat American Alex Michelsen on Friday.

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However, it seems like his win may have been overshadowed, as people believed he had ‘pushed’ a ball girl.

The star was forced to deny claims he pushed a ball girl (Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It came as the star threw a water bottle to his team, while crossing paths with the ball girl, who appeared to stumble.

Just as that happened, Jodar made a hand gesture to his team up in the box, with many believing it was his hand pushing her - which was not the case.

Speaking out as clip goes viral online, Jodar said: ”I didn't touch her. No, no, no. I could never do that,” as per TNT Sports.

“She was walking backwards, and I didn't push her or anything. I was telling my dad to give me the things that he was going to give me after a toilet break when I was coming back. But she was in the middle, so I think she was trying to get out of the way.”

He then explained that the ball girl ‘fell back’ due to the court cover being right behind her.

The star is entering the fourth round of the tournament (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)

Jodar then went on to explain how much he appreciated all the work the ball children had been doing, especially in the hot weather France is experiencing at the moment.

"I know it's difficult with the heat and the conditions to stay there, so I appreciate it. I could never push a ball kid,” he added.

Jodar will be entering the fourth round of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career, after beating his opponent 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 4-6 6-3 6-3.

And whilst there’s celebrations in Jordar’s camp, it’s a different story for Novaj Djokovic, who suffered a shock exit during the third round, in what many believe may be the 39-year-old’s last time at the Slam before retirement.

After winning the first two sets, Djokovic was ultimately defeated by 19-year-old Joao Fonseca 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-5 after almost five hours on court.







