The upcoming Great American State Fair celebration has sparked conversation online, with most of the musical performers now refusing to take part.

However, with all the withdrawals, many are questioning why one musician, who has been vocal about his support for Donald Trump, hasn’t been added to the festivities, which will mark 250 years of American independence.

The celebrations are due to take place between June 25 and July 10, with a number of musicians taking to the stage at Washington DC's National Mall, organized by Freedom 250. The organization is billed as nonpartisan, however, was launched by Trump last year. It's also headed by former Trump State Department appointee Keith Krach.

The line-up started off strong, with the likes of Young MC, Morris Day, Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida and C+C Music Factory set to take to the stage.

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However, the event suffered a huge blow, when music artists began to pull out of the event, with six out of nine artists having pulled the plug.

A number of artists have pulled out after finding out the event had ties to Trump (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Artists including Young MC and C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams said that they weren’t made aware by their agents that the event involved Trump, and therefore would be pulling out.

Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Morris Day and the Time, The Commodores, have also publicly announced that they won’t be attending.

With many pulling out of the festival due to Trump, fans on social media are questioning why vocal Trump supporter, Kid Rock hasn’t appeared in the line up.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one penned: “there are artists who are known Trump supporters, but NONE of them were asked to perform. No Kid Rock, no Ted Nugent, no Carrie Underwood, no Nicki Minaj. Where are they?”

Many are questioning why Kid Rock hasn't been added to the lineup following his public backing of Trump (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Another questioned: “Where is Kid Rock in all of this?” while another said: “Almost every performer has said that they either never received an invitation, they were misled, and/or they declined. Kid Rock wasn't even asked!!”

Kid Rock has publicly supported the POTUS at a number of events, including Trump's Make America Great Again Victory Rally in 2025 and the Alternative Halftime Show in February, a rival Super Bowl entertainment broadcast, hosted by Turning Point USA.

The group held the event as an ‘alternative event’ to the official Super Bowl LX halftime show, headlined by Bad Bunny.

The 'All Summer Long' singer has also attended the White House to visit the President.

Last year, he took TV host Bill Meher to the White House, who had been vocal on his views towards Donald Trump.

Speaking on the Glenn Beck Podcast, the singer said: "I’m taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner. This guy who has done nothing but talk smack about the president since day one."