Most people are trying to stop themselves from throwing up whilst riding on rollercoasters, but one YouTuber felt the complete opposite, and decided he was a little peckish.

Allen Ferrell, a YouTuber who isn’t afraid to take on ‘challenges’ in life headed over to Cedar Point, Ohio, and decided to smuggle a box share box of 10 chicken nuggets onto the Millennium Force rollercoaster.

It wasn’t a small feat, as Allen successfully smuggled the box onto a 30 foot ride, although the outcome proved extremely unsuccessful, as he’s now been blacklisted from entering any of the Six Flags parks for violating the parks safety rules.

In the viral video, which came at a request by one of his followers, Allen could be seen hiding the sharebox in his pants, while telling an employee: “If anyone asks, I do not have chicken nuggets in my underwear.”

He can then be seen eating the nuggets on the rollercoaster, with someone next to him even holding out a dip for him to use. At the end of the video, he revealed he had completed seven of the ten chicken snacks on the ride, which reaches speeds of 93 miles per hour.

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Due to the speed, it wasn’t a neat eat for Allen, who could be seen with sauce all over his face - hopefully no one behind the TikToker got splashed with dip!

Despite seeing it as an accomplishment, the video has now resulted in Allen getting banned from all Six Flags theme parks, as Cedar Point told WKYC-TV: "This guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life. Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior. Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard.”

Speaking to FOX 8, the social media star, who has a following of four million on TikTok and YouTube said he ‘understood the park’s perspective’.

Allen has been banned from Six Flags after the video (Picture: Allen Ferrell TikTok)

“They just don’t want other people getting hurt on the ride. But me, personally, it was a really fun challenge,” he said.

Speaking to UNILAD Allen said that he’s ‘committed to completing the challenges his fans give him’.

At the time of writing, Allen’s Cedar Point TikTok video has almost 200k views.

“Bro, you got banned from the best park ever!” one follower penned, while another questioned: “Was it worth the ban?”



