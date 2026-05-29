Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting

New evidence has emerged in the tragic case of Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old who was killed while on a cruise with her family.

Anna had been on vacation on the Carnival Horizon Cruise ship in November 2025 when she was found dead in her cabin, her body hidden under a bed.

Her stepbrother Timothy Hudson, 16, was arraigned as a minor and charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault, however, a grand jury has since indicted him on the same charges meaning that he will now be tried as an adult.

Advert

New evidence has shown how his DNA was allegedly found on Anna's body, as well as prosecutors describing the final move that Anna's killer used before her death, describing it as 'a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act'.

Cheerleader Anna Kepner was found dead in her shared room on a Carnival cruise ship (Instagram/@anna.kepner16)

This has come after the transcript of a court hearing back in February was released, which was held to decide whether Hudson would be permitted to continue staying with his uncle under house arrest, or taken into custody while awaiting trial.

The transcript goes on to say that Hudson was arrested after officers investigating the case found that his DNA matched DNA which was found on the body of his stepsister.

Prosecutor Alejandra Lopez works for the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida, and alleged that Hudson had used a 'chokehold' on Anna.

In the transcript, Lopez said: "While she struggled to breathe for minutes, he continued to hold her neck in that manner so that she would die from lack of oxygen. Minutes go by."

Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother Timothy Hudson is accused of raping and murdering her (FOX 35)

She continued: "At any time [Timothy] could have let that hold go. He could have allowed the victim to breathe.

"But instead, for minutes, he held that position in order for her to die and kept squeezing."

Lopez went on to call this alleged action 'barbaric'.

The prosecutor argued that Hudson should be in custody while awaiting trial.

Describing the allegations against Hudson, Lopez said: "Without any warning, without any hint, without any prior indication, this defendant raped and killed his stepsister while on vacation."

It's been alleged that Hudson used a chokehold on Anna (Instagram/@anna.kepner16)

In another section of the transcript, Lopez describes Hudson's alleged behavior on CCTV footage filmed on November 7 2025 as he walked past the cabin.

"[A]s he walks by the cabin, he makes no effort to look and see what is happening inside, even though so many people are still inside the cabin with the door open," she told the court, according to the transcipt.

"He looks straight ahead and walks away."