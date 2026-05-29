Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.





An influencer couple who documented their campsite life on social media have been found dead at a Florida campground, with investigators believing the husband killed his wife before taking his own life.

Anissa Osborne, 56, and her husband Christopher, 51, were discovered with gunshot wounds inside their RV at Ocean Pond Campground in Osceola National Forest on May 3, after a fellow camp host raised the alarm when she hadn't seen Anissa for several days. The pair had been living and working at the site as camp hosts since December 2025, regularly posting updates about their "little life" to their Instagram account, @osborne_rv_life_.

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Now, their family have broken their silence, and say they're struggling to make any sense of what happened.

"He was always posting things about the love of his life and how much he loved his wife," Christopher's aunt Sharon Alvarez told First Coast News.

"To know that he killed her… this makes no sense." Anissa's cousin Laura Lorenzo Curry echoed that disbelief, describing Anissa as "a very vibrant, bubbly personality, absolutely hilarious," adding: "She would say, 'I love my tiny life.' She appreciated the small things."

The couple joined the campsite in December (Instagram/@osborne_rv_life_)

Who was Anissa Osborne?

Before settling into campsite life, Anissa had worked as a nurse. Those who knew her say she took to the lifestyle immediately, embracing the simplicity of it all.

A sign outside the couple's campsite read: "Relax, you're at the lake", a peaceful message that made the eventual discovery all the more harrowing.

Weeks before the tragedy, Christopher had posted on Facebook: "My wife, my angel. I can't live without you." Anissa had also updated her profile picture showing the couple smiling with roses just three months prior.

On the surface, they appeared to be a couple thoroughly in love with their new chapter.

The couple were found dead at the Ocean Pond Campground (First Coast News)

A fellow camp host said she last saw Anissa on the Thursday before the discovery, when she stopped by to drop off soaps.

After not seeing her by Saturday, she contacted authorities. Deputies arrived Sunday morning for a welfare check and found both Anissa and Christopher dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their RV.

Baker County Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Medical Examiner's Office are all involved in the investigation.

While early indications point to a murder-suicide, the case remains ongoing and officials have not yet responded to further requests for comment.

"They were a very beloved couple by their family," Curry said. "Really, really lovely people. And it's really, really tragic."





If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.







