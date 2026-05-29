Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

An influencer couple who regularly posted updates of their 'van life' online have been found dead at a Florida campsite, with police releasing harrowing details on what could have happened.

Anissa Osborne, 56, and her husband, Christopher Osborne, 51, were found dead with gunshot wounds in their RV at the Ocean Pond Campground in Osceola National Forest, earlier this month.

The pair had been living and working on the site as hosts, since December 2025, and they regularly posted positive updates about their 'little life' on Facebook and Instagram.

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However, officers arrived at the scene regarding a welfare check at the beginning of May - with detectives shortly revealing they were investing a murder suicide.

The couple joined the campsite in December (Instagram/@osborne_rv_life_)

Police were alerted by a camp ground coast who hadn't seen Alissa for a few days, First Coast News reports. She alerted the police, who arrived on Sunday, May 3, to find the couple both shot dead.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 Jax that Sheriff’s office detectives, FDLE, and the Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating, however, 'early indications are that this was a murder suicide'.

The investigation by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.

The couple regularly shared their love for one another online, with Christopher posting on Facebook weeks before their deaths: “My wife, my angel. I can’t live without you."

Anissa had also posted an updated profile picture of the couple smiling with roses, just three months before their tragic deaths.

After the incident, Christopher's aunt spoke to First Coast News, saying 'it makes no sense'.

"She just told me how wonderful they were doing," she told the outlet.

The couple were found dead at the Ocean Pond Campground (First Coast News)

Anissa's cousin added: "We were so so thrilled when we first met Chris because he really was a sweet soul. But sometimes sweet souls can have a lot of things that we don't even know about.

"She would say I love my tiny life, and she appreciated the small things," her cousin added, as she also gushed about Anissa's 'bubbly and hilarious' personality.

The outlet also spoke to a fellow camp host at the site, who described Anissa and Christopher as a 'happy couple'.

"They were just a very beloved couple by their family and really really lovely people. It's really tragic," they added.

Flowers were placed around the campsite by fellow residents, family and friends after the deaths.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.