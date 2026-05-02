Body of second missing medical student found in Florida as police reveal chilling details

Warning: this article contains details of a police investigation that some people may find distressing.

The identity of a second body that was discovered following the disappearance of two medical students has been revealed.

Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, both 27, were last seen on April 16 in Tampa. The pair, who hailed from Bangladesh, were both students at the University of South Florida.

Following their disappearance, Limon's body was discovered in multiple black plastic bags on the Howard Frankland Bridge on April 24.

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Two days later, more remains were found in the waterways of Tampa Bay. The body has now been identified as that of Bristy's.

Police were able to identify the young woman through DNA and dental records, as well as the clothing she had been wearing.

Like Limon's remains, Bristy's body was discovered in a garbage bag. The bag was found by a kayaker whose fishing line got snagged on it.

Bristy's family have been told the heartbreaking news, says CBS News.

Limon's roommate Hisham Abugarbieh has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully moving a body.

The 26-year-old is currently being held without bond.

According to a medical examiner's report, Limon's body was found with deep stab wounds to his lower back. He was also said to 'bound in front at his hands and at his ankles'.

Bristy also suffered multiple stab wounds, CNN reports.

Allegedly Abugarbieh used ChatGPT to ask how to dispose of a body in the lead up to Bristy and Limon's disappearance.

He also reportedly searched 'Can a knife penetrate a skull?' and 'Can a neighbor hear a gunshot?'.

Hisham Abugharbieh has been accused of two counts of first-degree murder (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Speaking at a news conference yesterday (May 1), Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that Abugarbieh was 'nonreactive' when investigators presented him with details of the killings.

"He was callous and showed no emotion when we showed him the information we had," he went on to say of the suspect, per WRAL News.

As well as searching for gruesome information on ChatGPT, Abugarbieh is said to have purchased Lysol wipes and heavy duty contractor-grade trash bags prior to Bristy and Limon going missing.

"This was calculating. That’s what makes this so premeditated," Chronister said of the information they have so far.

At the time of writing, investigators are yet to determine a motive for Abugarbieh's alleged crimes.

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