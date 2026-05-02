While you'd think swinger cruises would have no rules and be a full-on free-for-all, operators do in fact have very strict rules all passengers must abide to while on the ship.

Some workers and passengers to have boarded a swingers cruise liner have said there is fun to be had on board, though others have hit out at operators running such tours and claim the trip is just one big sex show.

The reality is that there's way more fun to be had onboard aside from sex, with Bliss Cruise one company to offer an adults-only themed cruise for couples a little bit different.

While it is a swingers cruise, Bliss detail on their website some of the rules that must be followed onboard despite the spicy twist to the traditional cruise.

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Bliss describe their cruise as a 'relaxed atmosphere', adopting a 'resort casual' or 'smart casual' dress code. However, it should be worth noting that swimwear, tank tops, and T-shirts are not permitted in restaurants during dinner, while shorts are only allowed in the buffet area.

There are rules to abide to on a swingers' cruise (Getty Stock Photo)

The swingers cruise is strictly for couples aged 21+, though there is an exception for some singletons.

The Bill Cruise website explains: "The business and production focus of Bliss Cruise is on the niche market of the swinger community. The swinger community consists of couples that are made up as one male and one female looking to interact with other couples of the same configuration.

"Of course, there are always a few single men and women who attend with couples as part of their threesome, which we do allow; however, this is an extremely small percentage that book our cruises."

The cruise liner maintains a strict policy on photography, with passengers not permitted to take pictures in clothing-optional areas, the 'Playroom', workshops, or during theme nights.

Photography is not allowed in a many areas Getty Stock Photo)

So, if the strict rules haven't put you off, Bliss cruises are setting sail to a variety of different areas including Mexico and the Caribbean, with dates available for 2027.

Speaking of their spicy offering, Bliss Cruise says: "The days are often laid-back and playful, while the nights are energetic and full of possibilities. The pace of your trip is at your discretion, you can pursue whatever piques your interest and you can determine the type of experience you desire to create with your partner."

The liner has reiterated its travel a 'clothing optional' vacation and that the experience has been designed to provide passengers with a 'inclusive and pressure-free' trip.