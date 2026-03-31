A spicy cruise setting sail later this year has a 24/7 playroom, though there is one rule all passengers must follow during their time onboard.

Temptation Cruises departs Miami on October 20 this year, stopping at a number of beautiful destinations including Key West in Florida and the capital of the Bahamas, Nassa during its voyage.

And while guests aboard the 965-foot vessel will get to visit some breathtaking places, many others embark on the cruise for the sole purpose of having fun.

Yep, Temptation promises to deliver a 'sexy and sensual atmosphere' when it sets sail later this year, and at the heart of it is the 24/7 playroom.

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The cruise ship says on its website: "When the lights dim, the real spark begins. The Playroom is a cozy, clothing-optional hideaway created for couples looking to explore, connect, and turn up the heat in a respectful, judgment-free space. It’s your invitation to discover new levels of intimacy—together."

As well as that, there's also a ton of stuff to do which you'd expect to see on a standard cruise, such as two swimming pools, DJs and live-performance evenings.

The cruise sets sails this October (Temptation Cruises)

We've heard in the past how things can get out of hand on nude cruises, though there is one rule in place on Temptation Cruises to keep things in order.

No singletons are permitted on the cruise, with Temptation stating the experience has been put together for only couples to enjoy.

Of course, anything goes in the playroom, but you'll need to be boarding the ship as a couple.

The six-day voyage will set couples back $1,300 for an interior state room, which is described as the more 'budget-friendly' way to enjoy the spicy cruise.

There's also an ocean-view room available at $2,050, as well as the luxury option of the Haven Owners for $15,350.

It's certainly not a cheap voyage... (Temptation Cruises)

This accommodation option features a whopping 151 square feet of space, a king-sized bed, living room and dinning room, while also being equipped with a modern bathroom.

On top of that, guests in pricey room option will have access to their own private patio, a concierge service and even a personal butler.

Describing the unique cruising experience, Temptation say: "Set sail on the Temptation Caribbean Cruise this October 2026 for six days of sun, fun, and couples only connection. "From Miami to Key West to Nassau, enjoy clothing-optional vibes, unforgettable theme nights, top-tier entertainment, and a whole lot of freedom at sea.

"Whether you’re dancing under the stars, sipping poolside cocktails, or reconnecting on a whole new level—this is the escape your relationship didn’t know it needed. Unlimited Open Bar? Included. Boredom? Never."