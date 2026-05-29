It’s finally vacation season! A huge number of citizens will be getting ready to pack their swimming gear and hop on the plane - but there’s one thing they need to stop doing.

We’re all guilty of using TikTok and other social media sites to pick up the best hints, tricks and tips from flight attendants.

They’ve even advised us to stop using tray tables on the plane - something we won’t forget in a hurry. Now - they’re asking passengers to repay the favor, and stop doing an ‘insane’ common habit while traveling, that quite frankly, drives them up the wall.

We’ve all needed help, assistance, or a drink from flight attendants at some point, but they’re now urging all passengers to stop touching them to get their attention.

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As they’re walking up and down the aisles, cabin crew members are constantly poked, tapped or even grabbed by needy passengers.

There's no need to grab flight attendants to get their attention (Getty Stock)

It’s become too much for some, who have even started wearing ‘no touching’ badges in hopes that passengers will keep their hands to themselves.

Now, flight attendant Michelle Montez, who has two decades of experience in the skies is speaking out about the annoying habit on the Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast, alongside fellow flight attendants Joshua Boyd and Darion Foy.

“It happens so often, that if we got paid a dollar for it, we would be millionaires,” he said on the podcast.

They also shockingly revealed that they had also been poked ‘in the butt’ by passengers who wanted their attention.

“Use your hands to touch the call light,” he continued. “Trust me, it works every time.”

They ask passengers to just press the button if they need assistance (Getty Stock)

Other flight attendants shared their pain in the comments, with one writing: “It’s so aggravating. Please stop touching me.”

Another wrote: “That's so true. I experienced that often, UGH!!!” while a third shared their frustration by writing: “like!!! Do you poke your server at a restaurant?”

Well, now you know what not to do if you need assistance!

Another thing some flight attendants have warned passengers not to do - as mentioned above, is use the tray tables.

Although many passengers use these to tuck into their yummy flight food, they may want to think again.

Cher, who goes by the username @cherdallas on TikTok shared with her 27.5k followers: "I am never eating off a tray table! It astonishes me how often there are people that will feed their kids snacks off of the bare tray table.

"Do y'all know how many people rub their toes on there? Do you know how many dirty diapers get changed and they set it on they tray table while they wait for us?"

We won't be forgetting our anti bac wipes in a hurry!