A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly plotting to kill Erika Kirk, as police identify his chilling social media posts.

Jacob Wenske of San Antonio was arrested yesterday (May 28) after he was accused of threatening to kill Erika Kirk ahead of her appearance next week at a Turning Point USA event.

He will now face two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, court documents state.

The mom-of-two and wife of the late Charlie Kirk is a scheduled speaker at TUSA's Women’s Leadership Summit, which will take place between June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

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Referring to the three day summit in a social media post, Wenske allegedly wrote: "I know exactly where to bomb."

A man has been arrested after threatening to bomb an event Erika Kirk is due to speak at (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In a separate post, he reportedly added: "I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort."

Upon investigation, it was found that he previously provided valet services at hotels and special events. This discovery led law enforcement to classify his threats as 'not isolated or ambiguous'.

If found guilty, his charges carry the possibility of a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In a review of Wenske’s Facebook activity, investigators stated that it displayed 'ongoing violent hostility toward Turning Point-affiliated persons and supporters, including death-approval statements, encouragement of harm toward ideological opponents, and repeated hostile engagement across multiple public threats'.

Jacob Wenske faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if found guilty (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities were also able to link the 26-year-old to an email he allegedly sent in January, which stated: "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!

"America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Turning Point USA officials acknowledged Wenske's arrest in a statement yesterday, penning on X: "We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats.

"The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police. We refuse to let threats silence us."

Erika is the widow of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year (Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images)

Following her husband's assassination at Utah Valley University, Erika became CEO of his organization TPUSA, which he founded at 18.

The 37-year-old was accused of 'moving on' from her husband just eight months following his death this week, when online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell fueled the rumors that she had been seen 'kissing and embracing' 26-year-old Blake Wynn, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

But a furious Kirk has issued a statement following the allegations, denying that anything had happened between the two.

"Every single word here is a lie," she wrote on X.