Erika Kirk has fiercely denied rumors that she is dating casino heir Blake Wynn, just eight months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell fueled the speculation after claiming that Kirk, 37, had been seen getting 'very intimate' and 'kissing and embracing' 26-year-old Blake Wynn, at the Beverly Hills Hotel this weekend.

Campbell further claimed that the pair had been spotted shopping earlier in the day.

But a furious Kirk - who has two children with late political activist Charlie - has issued a statement following the allegations, denying that anything of the sort happened.

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"Every single word here is a lie," she wrote on X.

"Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void."

Erika Kirk fiercely denied claims that she has moved on from Charlie (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Turning Point USA CEO added: "On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son's second birthday.

"Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband's and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others."

She noted that Campbell's 'deranged obsession' with her is 'deeply disturbing'.

"I am praying you get the help you so clearly need," she said.

Kirk concluded the statement: "Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass."

Wynn denied the claims in a post on X, where he wrote: "Blake Wynn here… I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk."

Blake Wynn has also addressed the rumors (Instagram/@blakewynn)

He also took to his Instagram Story to say: "What a way to wake up... WTF is wrong with people. This is an example though of a much larger problem we need to address as a country.

"If blatant lies can spread within minutes to huge amounts of people, how is anyone supposed to differentiate the truth from a lie."

Who is Blake Wynn?

Blake Wynn is the nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn. The 26-year-old entrepreneur is the founder of the Celebrity Poker Tour.

After Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September 2025, Wynn shared a touching tribute, calling the 31-year-old his 'brother'.

Erika called Blake Wynn a 'dear friend' of Charlie's (Instagram/@blakewynn)

He wrote: “I don’t have any words, there are none. There has never been someone in my life I’ve been so proud to call a friend as you, and I really looked at you like a big brother - you constantly pushed me to be better, provided words of encouragement when I needed them most, and altered my perspective for the better.

“The countless memories we’ve shared together will remain among my fondest. I am devastated beyond what I can articulate that we won’t get to continue making more for the rest of our lives.”

Kirk's response comes just after news broke that a man has been arrested for making threats to kill Kirk ahead of a TPUSA event in San Antonio on June 5.

Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, according to court documents.

Another alleged threat tied to Wenske surfaced in a January 2026 email, in which he wrote: "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!"

He continued: "America will live on without those scum on this earth."

Investigators further allege that Wenske directly communicated with Turning Point USA, and made explicit threats of death against Kirk.

The mom-of-two was also in attendance at the White House correspondents' dinner in April, when a gunman opened fire, marking the third assassination attempt on President Trump.

UNILAD have reached out to TPUSA for comment.