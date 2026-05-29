Madonna reveals John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best sex in risqué admission

Madonna has revealed that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best partner she's had in the bedroom - but there's a caveat.

The 'Vogue' star has opened up about her best sexual encounter while promoting her new album, which is appropriately titled Confessions II.

She teamed up with Grindr and a host of celebrities, including designer Raul Lopez, dancer Ivy Mugler, and more, who were asking their burning questions ahead of the new release.

"Who was your best d*** down?" one asked, but there was an important caveat for the 'Material Girl'.

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"I’m only going to name dead people," the 67-year-old claimed, before crowning the son of the 35th US president, John F. Kennedy Jr.

He was just 38 years old when he died in 1999, after the light aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Designer Lopez responded: "Everyone says his d*** was crazy and he was a good f***.

Madonna dated JFK's son in the late 1980s. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

"You’re the third person I’ve heard say that!"

"Mmm hmm," Madonna confirmed.

The pair dated very briefly in the late 1980s, with Kennedy Jr. allegedly being 'totally in awe' of the star, who was then at the height of her fame.

He was working as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan at the time.

Author of The Day John Died, Christopher Anderson, wrote in his biography: "For his part, John, who was not above being star struck, was dazzled by the notion of dating Madonna.

"The most glamorous, celebrated, and, by all accounts, exciting woman of her generation."

One of Madonna's friends, dancer Erika Belle, told Anderson that you could 'see it in his eyes that first time they met'.

JFK Jr.'s mom, the former first lady, did not approve of their relationship. (Bettmann / Contributor)

But despite this, the relationship didn't last, and both parties eventually moved on with other partners.

In JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography by RoseMarie Terenzio and Liz McNeil, one of JFK Jr.'s close friends admitted that 'Madonna was totally a fling'.

"It was all about physical attraction, it wasn’t going to be anything beyond that," they added.

The unnamed friend says in that book that when the couple got down and dirty, they didn't have any protection.

With this taking place in the 1980s, in the middle of the AIDs epidemic, the friend claims Madonna understandably didn't want to take any risks, but the couple managed to have 'fun in other ways'.

The other problem with their fling was that Madonna was technically still married to I Am Sam actor Sean Penn, and this allegedly didn't sit right with former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, a.k.a. JFK Jr.'s mother.

JFK Jr. went on to marry Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996, and Madonna tied the knot with Guy Ritchie in 2000, though the couple later divorced in 2008.

The 'Like a Prayer' singer is currently in a relationship with 30-year-old soccer player Akeem Morris, after the pair went public mid-way through 2024.