Paris Hilton has made an honest confession about her sex life after revealing the misogynistic nickname she was given following the release of a tape in 2004.

After the mom-of-two shot to fame in the early 2000s staring alongside Nicole Ritchie in the hit reality series, The Simple Life, the tabloids completely obsessed over Hilton's party-girl persona, tiny dogs, and fashion choices, as she quickly became on icon of the noughties.

But it was in 2004 that the star was thrust into a media frenzy, when her former boyfriend, Rick Salomon - who was 35 at the time - allegedly released a private video of the two without her consent.

She publicly revealed that she had been 'out of it' when the leaked tape, titled 1 Night In Paris, was filmed - a claim that Salomon later sued the reality star for making.

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But Hilton countersued Salomon over the initial release of the tape, and reports suggest that she was rewarded around $400,000 in damages.

Paris Hilton opened up about the reality of her early fame in the 2000s (Amy Graves/WireImage)

The 45-year-old opened up about life after the tape on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, where she admitted that intimacy had been a struggle for her in the years following its release.

"I played into the character," she confessed to host Alex Cooper about her 2000s party-girl persona.

But opening up about the reality of her experience, she admitted: "It just made me scared about anything that had to do with sex. Like after that I was so closed off.

"I didn't want to hook up with anyone because I was just nervous.

The star opened up about her struggles with intimacy following the release of the intimate tape (Call Her Daddy)

"Like I would date people, but I would only kiss them because I would just be nervous to do anything else."

Hilton said that while the 'whole world' knew her as a 'sex symbol', she felt very different inside.

The American personality also claimed that she even gained the nickname 'Miss Blue Baller'.

She explained: "That's what people would call me because I wouldn't do anything but then in the public people assumed something else."

Her loyal fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the icon, as one said: "I hate the way female celebrities were treated by the media in the 2000s. So happy to see Paris thriving."

As another added: "I saw Paris’ documentary a few years ago and my perception about her changed completely.

"She is not only a very beautiful woman, but she is smart, funny, kind and very inspiring."