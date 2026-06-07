Newly released police records detail Hulk Hogan's final moments before his passing at the age of 71.

The WWE legend died last year and his cause of death was ruled as a heart attack. Police still carried out an investigation into his death though, and it has now been concluded that there was no evidence of foul play or criminal wrongdoing.

Clearwater Police Department announced that it had closed the investigation on Friday (June 5).

It said in a statement, per NBC News: "Under the circumstances, it fell to the Clearwater Police Department to address, challenge, or validate some of the concerns in the case.

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"Investigators had to interview multiple witnesses and review various recordings to answer questions central to our inquiry."

In light of law enforcement concluding the investigation, the police department has released a 72-page report.

Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hulk Hogan's death (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Part of the report includes testimony from Hogan's occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, who was with the wrestling star when he died.

"We knew this was gonna be happening," McCamey told an officer who responded to the 911 call on the day of the celebrity wrestler's death. He went on to recall that Hogan's 'chest wasn't elevating' and that he just 'stopped breathing'.

Dana Swinton, Hogan’s home health aide, was also quizzed by police as she was there when he died as well.

She said of his final days: "I mean, he wasn’t up as [much as] he was Saturday and Sunday when I had him, but he was still talking this morning, a little low, a little mumbly.

"I got him in the chair, he ate a little yogurt, he was fine. Set him up there, like... set him up in a chair... where he was asleep, but he was breathing."

But when McCamey returned from visiting the bathroom they both noticed that something wasn't right with Hogan.

It was concluded that the wrestling star died of natural causes (Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

Swinston recalled (as per US Weekly): "The patient was in the chair. By the time he came to do the vitals for the visit he’s on, there was no pulse.

"[Hogan] hasn’t been moved, I’d say, he probably got down... probably... I’d say he got down here probably at 8:30-8:45, which we got down here, he’s been down here."

McCamey had also informed the police that Hogan had been experiencing poor health following a surgery he'd had shortly before his passing. He also noted that the 71-year-old had 'approximately 20-30 various knee, hip and back surgeries over the years'.

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