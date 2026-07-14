Police in Australia's Northern Territory have released a set of previously unseen photographs from one of the country's most notorious murder investigations, in a fresh bid to finally locate the remains of British backpacker Peter Falconio.

Today (Tuesday 14 July) marks 25 years since Falconio, then 28, was shot dead on a remote stretch of the Stuart Highway while traveling through the Outback with his girlfriend, Joanna Lees.

Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of the murder in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison, but he died in custody on July 15, 2025, without ever revealing the location of Falconio's body.

Northern Territory Police have dropped never-before-seen photos from the investigation in the hopes they will blow the cold case wide open.

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Northern Territory police released images including a photograph of a 'stunned-looking' Lees taken in the hours after she narrowly escaped Murdoch. (Northen Territory police)

Northern Territory Police have now released images including a photograph of a 'stunned-looking' Lees taken in the hours after she narrowly escaped Murdoch, as well as a police photograph of Mudoch staring directly at the camera.

Other newly released images show the couple's orange Kombi van, cuts and grazes sustained by Lees during the attack, and evidence markers lining what appears to be a dark stain on the highway.

What happened to Peter Falconio in the Australian Outback?

On the evening of the murder, Falconio and Lees were driving north along the Stuart Highway towards Devils Marbles when Murdoch signaled for them to pull over, claiming there were sparks coming from their vehicle.

Murdoch had reportedly been following the couple in his Toyota Land Cruiser since they left Barrow Creek.

The last known photo of Lees and Falconio before Falconio was murdered. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

When Falconio got out of the van to investigate, he was shot dead by Murdoch. Lees was then bound with cable ties in an attempted kidnapping, but she managed to break free and hide in nearby scrubland before flagging down a passing road train for help.

Murdoch fled the scene and disposed of Falconio's body somewhere in the Outback before continuing on to Broome, where he was eventually arrested in August 2002.

Northern Territory Police Force Commissioner Martin Dole said the case could not be considered closed until Falconio's remains are found and his family are able to lay him to rest. (Northern Territory Police)

Northern Territory Police Force Commissioner Martin Dole said the case could not be considered closed until Falconio's remains are found and his family are able to lay him to rest.

"This was a traumatic and horrific event for Ms Lees, and for Peter's family, who have now gone such a long time without the answers they deserve," Dole said.

Northern Territory police have revealed images of cuts and grazes sustained by Lees during the attack (Northern Territory Police)

Why are police reopening the Peter Falconio case now?

Dole said Murdoch's death without disclosing the location of the remains had denied the family the 'closure they deserve', describing his silence as 'cowardly'.

He added that investigators believe someone out there may still hold information that could crack the case, even if they are unaware of its significance.

"There may still be someone who knows something, whether that be information they have never previously shared with police or something Murdoch said to them," Dole said.

"No piece of information is too small; what may seem insignificant could prove critical in helping investigators finally resolve this case."

A reward for information leading directly to the discovery of Falconio's remains was raised from $250,000 to $500,000 last year, and that reward remains on offer.