For many, the vacation starts on the plane with a couple of drinks. However, you may want to rethink using those tray tables, one expert has warned.

For long-haul flights especially, the tray tables are essential, especially when it comes to meal times. Many also use them to hold gadgets as they get stuck in their favorite Netflix show to pass the time.

Harmless as well as effective right? Well apparently not, according to one flight attendant's TikTok. Over the years, we've learnt a handful of hints and tricks from those who know best, and the 'tray table saga' may just be the latest one.

But how bad can they be? Well, a Sprit Airlines attendant who's spent seven years on the job is spilling all.

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People may want to rethink putting their food on the tray tables (Getty Stock Image)

Cher, who goes by the username @cherdallas on TikTok shared with her 27.5k followers: "I am never eating off a tray table! It astonishes me how often there are people that will feed their kids snacks off of the bare tray table.

"Do y'all know how many people rub their toes on there? Do you know how many dirty diapers get changed and they set it on they tray table while they wait for us?" Yuk!

Unfortunately, this a regular thing, as Cher reveals that although they're not allowed to, people use the tray tables for this everyday!

She then begged her followers: "I'm barely touching it, let alone eating food off of it. Please stop doing that!"

Well, now we understand why Naomi Campbell deep cleans her seat. And it looks like she's not alone, as one social media user replied in the comments: "I wipe it down with disinfectant wipes."

Another penned: "OMG. I already am a flight germaphobe and now this!"

The flight attendant also warned against going barefoot on the plane (Getty Stock)

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only warning Cher had for us. She also warned those who walk bare foot on the ground to stop, although some in the comments couldn't believe people actually did that.

Her reasons were also grim, and included the fact she's seen people throw up on the carpet. And guess what, it doesn't get cleaned 'that well'. Although Cher reassured us that they tried their best to get it off the ground, it wasn't replaced. Nice!

The third and final thing the travel TikToker warned, luckily, wasn't as grim.

She advised not to use the bathroom while the flight attendants were in service, but luckily not for sanitary issues.

"If you get stuck between the carts, it sucks and you're in the most uncomfortable position," she said. "Just wait until they're done with service or go before they start," she recommended.

Maybe we'll take a road trip instead...















