Qantas is set to bring about the world's longest flight, connecting Australia, the United States of America, and United Kingdom directly. And with that, a game-changer of a perk for those in economy class.

Flying from London to Down Under will take a whopping 22 hours, making it the world's longest direct flight. Under Qantas' new Project Sunrise, it will become a possibility launching in 2027 under current plans.

The aircraft - an Airbus A350 - is cutting out those connections in the likes of the Dubai, the UAE, Singapore, and Beijing, with a total of 12 being delivered to Qantas' HQ in Sydney.

Speaking last month on the first of their new aircraft, Qantas said: "All major structural components [are] now fitted including the fuselage, wings, tail, landing gear and engines.

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"From next year, these aircraft will carry our customers non-stop from Sydney to London and New York for the first time ever - reducing flying time by up to four hours."

Qantas will have a superb Economy seat perk

Naturally when new aircraft get created, all eyes and social media channels are focusing on the high end, luxurious travel that comes with booking a business or first class ticket.

Costing thousands each way, they are a perk reserved for the one percent of society and something the vast majority of us experience only in a walk-by to get to Economy - or Premium Economy if we're feeling classy.

Well fear not, Project Sunrise comes with a perk that will be absolutely essential for those long flights.

In a virtual walkthrough of the new planes, Qantas shows off what you get in Economy. And while basic enough, there is the addition of a shelf for personal devices.

Yep, it's time to say goodbye to long haul neck pain from looking down at your angled iPhone or iPad on the food and drink table.

An unbelievable addition for long-haul travelling (Qantas)

Positioned under the 13.3 inch entertainment system that comes as standard on any long haul plane - but above the food and drink table - it gives passengers a much better position to watch their pre-downloaded films and TV shows if they don't fancy tuning in to what comes pre-loaded by the airline.

What about First Class?

While most of us might not be able to ever fly it, it's still fun looking at what the one percent are experiencing on the same flight as us.

First Class sees customers get their own enclosed private suites with 'luxurious finishes', including a separate recliner armchair and six storage areas for personal belongings.

There's also a separate bed area, so you can enjoy a lie down whenever you want. No chair turning into a bed here, folks.

First class on the Qantas 22 hour flight (Qantas)

Business Class is a bit less luxurious (tiny violin...) but you still get a personal suite with a sliding door for privacy.

Alongside storage, you get a side table, a table for dining and work.





Here, your seats turn in to beds which is still pretty wonderful for 40,000 feet in the air.

An extra quirk is your own premium refreshment store that Business Class can access at any time they like.