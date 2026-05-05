Have you ever noticed those tiny holes in plane windows? Well they actually serve an important purpose.

As citizens start to jet off on their summer vacations, many will be rushing for the window seat for the views, and the headrest.

Due to the excitement and chaos of travelling, many may not notice the holes in the windows - but they help make sure passengers are safe on flights.

Despite the minute size, the holes, known as a 'bleed hole' or 'breather hole' are crucial safety features.

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Although those sitting in the window seat can sometimes feel a little chilly, the windows on aircrafts actually have three layers, the Mentour Pilot explains.

The bleeder hole, sits in the middle of these - but what's the reason for all the layers?

@MentourPilot YouTube)

The pilot explains that the outer layer is 'made to handle impact and pressure difference,' while the middle layer's sole purpose is to protect the outer ones. There's also a gap between those layers, and this is where the holes come in.

Due to the gap, there is air between the outer and middle layers. "Differences in pressure and temperature would otherwise start causing forces to build up between the layers, trying to bend them inwards or outwards," the pilot continues. Something that is obviously, best avoided!

"That little hole is put there to allow air to flow through slowly and relieve that potential pressure difference," which is where the name 'breather' hole comes from.

So why doesn't the inner layer need a hole?

Well, Mentour Pilot explains that this layer is fitted in a way which allows air to flow around it.

However, allowing air to flow through isn't the multi purpose hole's only reason. In fact, it helps passengers to see outside and take those scenic Instagram pics up in the clouds.

According to the pilot's YouTube video: "It makes it more difficult for moisture to become trapped between the layers, and start fogging up your window."

Unfortunately, the pilot says the hole doesn't do anything to stop the dirt on the outside of the window, which is what usually ruins those Insta pics.

The window seat is favored by many passengers (Getty Stock Image)

At least there's always filters!

However, these holes aren't the only features passengers may 'blink and miss'.

Frequent window seat passengers may have also noticed another feature above some windows, a black triangle.

But what are these for? Well, they're so the crew know exactly where the wings are located, giving them a optimal, unobstructed view of the wings.

So if you're sat next to one of them on your next flight, now you know why!







